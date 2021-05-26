newsbreak-logo
Stimulus will bring extra millions to Martinsville

By Bill Wyatt
Martinsville Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest version of the CARES Act is the American Rescue Plan Act, with $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting on Tuesday that $9.8 million would come to Henry County but that independent cities were the favored recipients in this round of funding.

