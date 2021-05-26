CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hymns of Kassianí – Cappella Romana, Alexander Lingas

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA first volume in a series that will record all of Kassianí’s works, Cappella Romana gives us excellent, state-of-the-art performances of chants from male and mixed choirs, including two versions of her well-loved hymn for Holy Week. They are beautifully realized under the direction of Alexander Lingas, an album for anyone seeking to experience an important element of historical lifeways in music.

