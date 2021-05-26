Hymns of Kassianí – Cappella Romana, Alexander Lingas

“Chopin is reserved, visionary, and mysterious,” says Beatrice Rana. “There are many layers to his music. It’s pleasing to the ear and sincere in its communication, but the deeper you go, the more you find.” For this album, Rana pairs Chopin’s complete Études with his four Scherzi, focusing on two musical genres that the composer, combining intellect and imagination, transformed into something new. When the young Italian pianist performed at Zankel Hall in New York in 2019, Anthony Tommasini of the New York Times wrote: “If you can play Chopin’s études comfortably, you can probably play anything written for the piano. He tried to make these études imaginative, as well, and the best performances convey their musical riches. In that regard, Beatrice Rana set a new standard for me in her New York recital debut … She didn’t just surmount the technical challenges, she made the pieces sound as poetic and colorful as anything Chopin ever wrote.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO