San Diego, CA

San Diego Unified Students Now Have Access To Free Summer School, Activities

By City News Service
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Unified School District and The San Diego Foundation announced Wednesday that more than 65 nonprofits will help deliver the newly created Level Up SD program to tens of thousands of San Diego Unified students who will have free access to in-person morning classroom instruction and afternoon summer activities.

www.kpbs.org
