Will We Have Enough Juice to Get Us to an All-EV World by 2035?

The Calibrating Capital blog took an in depth look at the concept of enough as in having enough financially. The author isolated three levels of enough; essential (roof and food), established (achieving your financial planning number) and emotional which here meant being content and avoiding envy. Based on the pictures of the author and his family, he appears to be quite young and so the way in which someone who is 35 or 40 might define enough and then act on it might be different for someone in their 50’s or 60’s.