The Burst And Business Of Cloud Kitchens

2020 may not have been your first brush with the concept of cloud kitchens, but it surely was the year where most of us, sick and tired of our own cooking, missing our house helps, sat up and took notice of how conveniently the cloud kitchen delivery model has allowed us to gorge on food at home because eating out became a thing of the past. From the occasional Faasos rolls or a Behrouz biryani to having gourmet burgers and full-blown Asian fare, everything now comes home.