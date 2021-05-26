newsbreak-logo
VCU’s bats have kept runs rolling for Rams heading into Atlantic 10 tournament at The Diamond

By Wayne Epps
Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler this week put the strength of the Rams’ lineup in perspective. If someone happened to stumble on one of his team’s games, he said, and VCU was up to bat, the person wouldn’t be able to tell the top of the lineup from the bottom.

