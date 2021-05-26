VCU’s bats have kept runs rolling for Rams heading into Atlantic 10 tournament at The Diamond

With a 16-game win streak in hand, VCU baseball has closed in on Atlantic 10 tournament hosting privileges. The Rams (32-14, 13-3 A-10) were scheduled to host a four-game series against Dayton this past weekend, before the set was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the VCU program. That series will not be made up, an Atlantic 10 representative said Wednesday. That leaves a two-game, out-of-conference series at James Madison on Thursday and Friday as the Rams’ final regular-season contests. So their 13-3 record in league play won’t be touched ahead of the start of the league tournament next week. Tournament seeding will rest on teams’ league winning percentages, and VCU’s mark is .813. With four-game league series ahead for other A-10 teams to close the regular season this weekend, there’s no mathematical way for another group to catch the Rams’ winning percentage. Among the other top teams in the league, La Salle (32-17, 15-5), with a sweep at Saint Joseph’s, could finish with a best mark of 19-5, with a .792 winning percentage. George Washington (26-14, 14-6), with a sweep at Dayton, could finish at 18-6 and .750. The A-10 is granting its top seed this year the right to host, so VCU is in position to do that for the first time. The school joined the A-10 ahead of the 2012-13 school year. The Rams were scheduled to host the A-10 tournament last May, before the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rams won the league’s regular-season title in 2017 and 2019 as well. VCU’s 16-game win streak is the longest in the nation, after Northeastern’s streak was snapped at 20 this past weekend. The Rams broke into the Collegiate Baseball Division I poll at No. 28 on Monday, for the first time this season. The team was forced to pause because of the COVID-19 issues that scratched the Dayton series. But VCU is expected to have its full roster available for the games at JMU. Pitching has been key for the Rams, who are second in the league in ERA, 3.59 within A-10 play. The A-10 tournament will be played May 27-29. The seeds and tournament bracket are expected to be released on Saturday night.