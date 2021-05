It's back this year! The Brookfield Memorial Day parade will be taking place this Sunday, May 30 at 2 PM. If you're interested in knowing where the parade will go this year, it will start at Brookfield High School and continue south on Long Meadow Hill Road. It will then head south on Whisconier Road (rt. 25) and pause at Williams Park. When the parade gets to Williams park, there will be a short Memorial ceremony conducted. Once the ceremony comes to an end, it will continue down Whisconier Road to the center of town. The parade will then go left down Obtuse Hill Road and conclude after Center Elementary School.