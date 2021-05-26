Cinematically Speaking With Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose. Amu. The Sky Is Pink. I think to myself before I start my zoom call with this powerhouse of a person, whose films come from a sense of deep rooted reality. I’m excited to see what Bose has to say about her appointment with BAFTA’s Breakthrough Initiative in India as a jury member. As I had to congratulate her, she says, “I was just honoured to be on this panel. It is something I really look up to, so it was a gift for me to be a part of this.”