AutoNation Expands AutoNation USA Footprint to New Market

AutoNation Inc. said Tuesday it is planning to open five new stores in the U.S. this year, starting with AutoNation USA San Antonio. The company said it is aiming to have more than 130 stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based company is targeting annual sales of 1 million new and pre-owned vehicles. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 45% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.