No doubt one of the most widely discussed and controversial bills to come out of the 2021 Texas legislative session was House Bill 1927 — The Firearm Carry Act of 2021. Essentially, the constitutional carry bill will allow Texas residents to carry handguns without getting a license as long as they meet certain requirements. And many worry that repealing the requirement to get a handgun license will lead to more mass shootings, as there have already been 19 in Texas in 2021, according to Gun Violence Archive.