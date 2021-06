It's far too early to tell how the West Virginia Power will fare in its inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League. After all, Charleston's professional baseball team is venturing into new territory starting with the season opener against the Southern Maryland Blue Claws at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Appalachian Power Park. Rosters are still being formulated, and they're changing daily as Atlantic League players are being signed by MLB-affiliated teams on a regular basis heading into the start of the season.