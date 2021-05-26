Visitors to Dante’s tomb pay homage with daily readings of his work

Music aficionados love nothing more than to brag about unknown groups they enjoy in no small part because of the credibility that comes from having obscure taste. Just about everyone has at least one friend who loves to complain that they liked bands “before they were cool,” and distance themselves from those groups once they have mainstream appeal. When I discovered the folky, sentimental ballads of Son of the Velvet Rat on the radio, spreading the word seemed the appropriate thing to do. But after listening to their 2021 release, Solitary Company, I started feeling conflicted. On the one hand, the band has standout songwriting that deserves recognition, but on the other, something about the music feels delicate, almost like too much popularity would spoil the effect. Am I just a music hipster?