Visitors to Dante’s tomb pay homage with daily readings of his work

By John Burger
aleteia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDante Alighieri, whose Divine Comedy has taken generations of readers through an allegorical journey of the afterlife, might be the least able person to rest in peace this year. Day after day, admirers come to his tomb in the Italian city of Ravenna, taking turns to read aloud from his most famous work.

