Come July 18, some fortunate football program will have a five-star quarterback attached to their 2023 recruiting class. The excitement and buzz are already building for Malachi Nelson’s announcement that will be carried live on CBS. The 6-3, 185-pound, field general for Los Alamitos High School has 26 offers in-hand with visits previously taken to LSU, Alabama, and Clemson with one this weekend to Oklahoma. The fervor among the various fanbases is building after Nelson took home the Elite 11’s Golden Gunner award and earned Rivals’ 5-Star Challenge invite at camps this offseason.