Texas State

Woman added to Texas Fugitives Most Wanted list

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Margaret Lorrain Smith to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Smith, 62, has been wanted since 2009 for fleeing during her capital murder case. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for...

Austin, TX
KVUE

First of several virtual meetings held to gather feedback in search for next Austin police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday afternoon was the first of five chances this week for Austinites to tell City of Austin recruiters what they want in their next police chief. Greg Nelson, with the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates, told community members that this will be an inclusive process and he encouraged candid feedback. He reiterated City Manager Spencer Cronk's message about change being difficult but that, at the same time, it could also bring opportunity.
Texas State

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Austin, TX

Advocates for sex-trafficked children raise $1.1 million for shelter

Maybe it was the joy of returning to normalcy that put guests in a great mood, combined with a compelling need, but one thing is certain: raising $1.1 million in two hours is a noteworthy accomplishment for the Austin 20, which brought in enough donations to build “Nicole’s House” this month during an in-person event at the Austin Country Club.
Texas State

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas State
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas State

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas State

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Austin, TX

Person rescued in South Austin after falling 30 to 40 feet from cliff

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says a person suffered serious injuries after falling 30 to 40 feet from a cliff in South Austin. First responders say the man fell around 8:30 a.m. in the Barton Creek Greenbelt, near the Spyglass Trailhead. Battalion Chief Shannon Edwards, of the Austin Fire...
Texas State
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texas State

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas State

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas State

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas State

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...