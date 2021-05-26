newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 13

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft and Bethesda Softworks will host the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, the companies announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch>, Facebook, and Twitter. The 90-minute showcase will feature “everything you want to know about...

www.gematsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Incredible Games#Gaming#Upcoming Games#Microsoft Corp#Xbox Game Pass#Feature#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bethesda Softworks Will Make Starfield Exclusive To PC & Xbox

The exclusives are now starting to be defined by Microsoft after purchasing Bethesda Softworks as Starfield will be the first for PC and Xbox. Earlier this year, when the company bought out the high-profile developer and publisher, a lot of people were concerned as to how everything would work out with current and future titles under the Bethesda banner. It was made clear early on that any deals that were currently in existence would be honored, so PlayStation owners who love DOOM Eternal wouldn't be getting denied future content, and games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo would not suddenly be denied to PS5 players. However, you knew it wouldn't last forever, and the first title to be held within the ownership boundaries will now end up being Starfield.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game Now In Production

While any official reveal will not be taking place anytime soon, a little update has arrived nonetheless to assure fans that the development of the new Indiana Jones game has been moving steadily forward. According to an updated LinkedIn profile of lightning artist Rik Nieuwdorp from earlier today, the Indiana...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Xbox and Bethesda to hold joint conference this summer during E3 2021

Xbox and developer Bethesda Softworks will host a joint conference this summer during E3 2021, according to Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios at Microsoft. In an interview with French outlet Le Figaro, Booty said the two companies will share the stage together at a showcase “in a few weeks,” which places it around June 12 to 15, around when E3 takes place.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Ascent PC, Xbox, & Game Pass Release Date Set for July

The Ascent, a gritty top-down cyberpunk shooter RPG, has received a PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S release date of July 29. Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant revealed the launch date today alongside a fiery trailer that highlights the game’s co-op gameplay and neon-lit world. Xbox Game Pass owners will also be able to play the game on the service come launch, adding yet another day-one title to Microsoft’s ever-expanding games service.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Summer Game Fest returns in June with a "spectacular world premiere showcase"

Geoff Keighley has announced that Summer Game Fest will return this year on June 10th, with a bunch of video game companies making an appearance, including Microsoft. Summer Game Fest begins with Kickoff Live, a "spectacular live world premiere showcase," which starts on June 10th at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. Keighley also revealed the event will be around two hours long and that more than 12 world premieres are planned.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The long-awaited game from Bethesda will be exclusively for Microsoft

Almost a year ago Microsoft Bought the company Genimax, And by her, the whole studio Bethesda, Responsible for other matters for sports Fall And Senior scrolls. Acquisition of $ 7.5 billion to allow Microsoft to compete Sony In the exclusive field. Gamers feared what would happen, one of Bethesda’s upcoming games would be really exclusive. Game The Boss.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Summer Game Fest Arrives This June With Xbox Making An Appearance

If you remember last year's colossal Summer Game Fest, which took the place of E3 and saw developers announcing their titles across the Summer, then you may be happy to know its returning. The festival begins on June 10 with Kickoff Live, a world premiere showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Bethesda’s Starfield set to launch in 2022

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted today that we can expect to see Starfield at Bethesda’s E3 conference. “Bethesda’s plan is to tease a release date for Starfield at E3.” Schreier announced in the tweet, saying that the release date “is in *late* 2022.”. Hopefully, this will be one release date that’s...
Businessgamingbolt.com

Microsoft Won’t Interfere With Bethesda’s Publishing Services – Xbox Game Studios Boss

Acquisitions and mergers are not exactly uncommon in the games industry (or any industry, for that matter), but very few deals in the industry have been of the same scale and scope as Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. As one of the biggest third party publishers around and the owner of some of gaming’s biggest and most popular franchises, the addition of Bethesda to Microsoft’s first party portfolio is a massive deal- but, of course, there are questions about how exactly Microsoft is going to handle Bethesda going forward. Will they be allowed to retain their autonomy and creative independence, or are they going to be integrated into Microsoft’s business more heavily?
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Xbox teams up with Bethesda for E3, doesn’t want studios only targeting Game Pass

Thanks to French media outlet Le Figaro, we’ve gotten some interesting new details on current Xbox planning. In the interview (and thanks to a translation of the details from Reddit), Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty talks about the recent acquisition of publisher and developer Microsoft. Like all other studios now under the Xbox banner, Booty says that the teams at Bethesda are retailing all creative freedom they had before the purchase, and that Microsoft is not touching anything on the publishing side of Bethesda.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Summer Game Fest Confirms New Showcase in June, Just Before E3

The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley has announced plans for Summer Game Fest 2021. Summer Game Fest is slated to start with a “Kick Off Live” show featuring world premieres on June 10th, which is just two days before E3. The first Summer Games Fest, which kicked off last year, took place between May and August. This time, however, the event has been “condensed” due to fan feedback, Keighley told VGChronicle.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Xbox Live Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

The Xbox Live Games With Gold June 2021 free games have been revealed. Players can get ready to grab four free games this month, including a classic fighting game entry. For players looking to jump into some brand new games, June’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles are for you, as The King’s Bird and Shadows: Awakening will drop down to free throughout the month. As for the classic lineup of games via Backwards Compatability, June will see NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us become available for players to download for free.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

June 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

William D'Angelo , posted 22 hours ago / 770 Views. Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month. The Games with Gold for June are:. The King’s Bird ($19.99 ERP):...
Video GamesPolygon

Xbox Games with Gold offers Injustice: Gods Among Us in June

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get four free games under Microsoft’s Xbox Games with Gold program in June, but they may only recognize one of them. That’s 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us. The DC Universe fighting game isn’t available until June 16, however. Injustice is an...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Poll: Are You Happy With June 2021's Xbox Games With Gold?

Microsoft has officially announced June 2021's Xbox Games with Gold, giving us a look at four more games we'll be able to play at no extra charge with our Gold memberships next month. In case you missed it, the games are Xbox One titles The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening,...
FIFAgfinityesports.com

Xbox Game Pass (June 2021): All Confirmed and Removed Games

Confirmed Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving In June 2021 (So Far) Xbox Game Pass is arguably the best deal in gaming, and Microsoft continues to roll out plenty of titles for gamers to jump into every month. May gave us FIFA 21, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and Red Dead Online,...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Official Tokyo 2020 Olympics Game Arrives On Xbox This June

Incredibly, it's been nine years since the last official Olympics game released worldwide on Xbox (the enjoyable London 2012 on Xbox 360), but that's all about to change with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. Originally launching last year in Japan alone, the game has been spotted...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — May 31st to June 6th

Next week sees a whopping 25 new games heading to the Xbox platform, ranging from the FPS chaos of Necromunda: Hired Gun to the co-op espionage of Operation: Tango. Due to popular demand, we've gone to the extra effort of sourcing trailers for all of these new releases this week (except that casino thing, which doesn't seem to have one), so let us know if you find that useful and we'll try to do it every week if so!