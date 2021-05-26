Coin distribution

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PinkMoon is an IDO platform that has launched a community-backed token, "PINKM". As a 100 % community-driven project, Pinkmoon launched an impressive program that brought direct control and profit back to the holders. Pinkmoon project leaders will bring forward various projects to their holders, who then can vote on the ones they prefer. PinkMoon finance had an idea to help investors earn tangible returns just for holding. As the next frontier in community-driven value, this has become an excellent opportunity for them to offer returns to their esteemed holders since they believe - Diamond hands always win!