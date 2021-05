I had something on my head - not a mole, not a skin tag, just this small thing that sort of looked like a pimple. Please wear your sunscreen. I was pretty scared. It's called Basal Cell Carcinoma. Such a big word, right? And scary to hear. At first, when I went to the dermatologist he told me it's the most common form of skin cancer and it's something that can be removed - then he went on to tell me it's something we'll have to dig the roots out of it. This process took about 4 - 5 hours waiting to see if the cells had cancer in them. Thank goodness my cells were OK, but if I would have left it and not had the roots cut out, it would've spread. I had it removed and dug out and with 14 stitches later, I'm just fine.