Sanjeev Yonzon to run for Renton City Council

Sanjeev Yonzon is a Civil Service Commissioner of Renton Regional Fire Authority, a business owner, social helper, and a resident of the City of Renton. He was born and raised in Nepal, a Himalayan country of south Asia. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Tribhuvan University of Nepal. He currently volunteers at the Renton Regional Fire Authority as a Civil Service Commissioner to regulate the employment and working conditions of RFA employees, oversee hiring and promotions, and promote the values of public service. Sanjeev has been fortunate to be able to help others in the Nepali community of Renton and Bellevue. Sanjeev also has an extensive background in public service in Nepal. He lives with his wife Babita Shrestha and 7-year-old son Shubesh.