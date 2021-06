Terry Welch, St John Vietnam Navy Veteran, has been in charge of planning the Memorial Day service at Fairview Cemetery in St. John for about the last 25 years. He said he does not remember exactly how many years, but he knows it has been a long time. Welch said, “I do this every year to memorialize people I know who have been killed in war, men and women.” He knew several of those honored at the ritual on a personal level, including his father who, though not killed in war, was also a veteran.