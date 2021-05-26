newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, CA

Glass Art Studio Opens In Carlsbad Village

By Tania Thorne
KPBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlsbad Village is the home to Barrio Glassworks — a new glassblowing studio, gallery, and shop dedicated to the art of glass. Mary Devlin, one of the owners of Barrio Glassworks, picked up glass blowing after her son Drew Raskin. “Drew went to college and studied glass. We kept taking...

www.kpbs.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Carlsbad, CA
Entertainment
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Studio#Los Angeles Gallery#Art Installations#Public Art#Glass Art Studio Opens#Carlsbad Village#Glass Blowing Artists#Contemporary Art Side#Glass Pieces#Shop#Home#Glass Blowers#Seattle#Walking#Sale#Roosevelt St#Curiosity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
News Break
Netflix
Related
California Statearcamax.com

Exotic veggies make Calif. farm a favorite with Michelin-starred chefs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hidden inside greenhouses up a dirt road in San Marcos' Twin Oaks Valley there are plants with leaves that taste like raw oysters, chocolate-flavored mint, lime and pineapple varieties of basil, snow-white strawberries, pink blueberries and full-grown tomatoes as tiny as currants. Launched in 2016 by...
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Theater-loving San Diego teen wins national Shakespeare competition

SAN DIEGO — Delilah Delgado fell in love with William Shakespeare’s plays while attending outdoor performances at The Old Globe theater in Balboa Park. Now, the San Diego teen will soon trod the boards of Shakespeare’s Globe in London, as her prize for winning first place in a national Shakespeare contest.
Carlsbad, CAnorthcountydailystar.com

North Coastal Art Gallery Enhances Downtown Carlsbad

The North Coastal Art Gallery, known as the Carlsbad-Oceanside Art League for decades, is a non-profit organization founded to promote art education and the cultural appreciation of fine art in the community. Their purpose is supported by demonstrations, student scholarships, outdoor displays, exhibitions, commercial displays, miscellaneous cultural tours, and an expansive main gallery open free to the public six days a week.
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
Anangsha Alammyan

3 Unique Bookstores in Carlsbad You Can't Ignore in 2021

Looking for a good and ambient bookstore in the city of Carlsbad then Farenheit 451 Books can serve you well. It has more than hundred reviews and a tremendous rating of four stars which means that this bookstore is worth visiting. It is located at 325 Carlsbad Village Dr B-1, Carlsbad, CA 92008, United States, and it provides the facility of in-store shopping so you can choose whatever book you like and buy it. This place is a must visit if you are a book enthusiast and love to collect good quality books.
Carlsbad, CAsdjewishworld.com

Eva’s European Cheesecake

CARLSBAD, California — I chose this European Cheesecake recipe from my Mom’s collection for this week’s bake because it is my favorite, and she so loved to make this bake on Shavuot. Shavuot is a Jewish celebration that gives thanks for the Torah. Jews believe that the Torah is given...
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Oceanside Times

Events on the Oceanside calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. @georgia.mayyy X swirl boutique Summer Market; 3. Mass at St. Thomas More Oceanside for 5/15 & 5/16; 4. GRAND OPENING! Neighborhood Vet Hospital, Oceanside; 5. Summer Fun Makers Market;
Carlsbad, CAEater

Convoy’s Cross Street Chicken Heading to Del Mar Highlands

Cross Street Chicken and Beer, which arrived on Convoy Street bearing Korean fried chicken in 2017, is coming to Del Mar Highlands Town Center; the restaurant, which also runs an outpost at the Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad, will be replacing California Native in the complex near Cinepolis. The Kearny...
Carlsbad, CAthevistapress.com

Dancer Dancer Revolution

The last weekend of Cabarets at The Flower Fields starts on Thursday!. Not only will this be our last weekend of cabarets, but the last weekend The Flower Fields will be in bloom! What better way to spend your Mother’s Day Weekend than with song, dance and flowers. Check out...
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Bitchin’ Sauce’s Cilantro Chili Wins Silver in sofi™ Awards & Expands Distribution to 500 Target Locations

Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association Awards. Carlsbad CA— Bitchin’ Sauce’s Cilantro Chili has won the silver award in the Dip & Salsa category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry. Cilantro Chili was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. The win marks the fourth straight year that one of Bitchin’ Sauce’s flavors have been recognized. Past winners for Bitchin’ Sauce were Original (Gold, 2019), Chipotle (Silver 2018, Bronze, 2019), Bombay (Silver, 2019), Roasted Green Chili & Pepita (Gold, 2018; Gold, 2020), Spinach Artichoke (Bronze, 2020). Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste – including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma – ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Two San Diego restaurants in OpenTable national rankings

Two San Diego restaurants have been named to national top 25 lists by OpenTable, the online reservations app. The rankings, announced last month, are based on the number of high-starred reviews, diner recommendations and other factors. Jeune et Jolie, a contemporary French restaurant in Carlsbad, landed a spot on the...