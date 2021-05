What began as a letter urging the UC system to cease the use of SAT and ACT scores in admissions resulted in a lawsuit that accomplished just that, and more. Following mounting evidence that the SAT and ACT serve as indicators of race and wealth in university admissions, three students backed by several organizations sent a letter to the UC system in October 2019, according to Amanda Mangaser Savage, a staff attorney with the Opportunity Under Law project at Public Counsel, a law firm representing some Smith plaintiffs. The letter claims that the tests discriminate against underrepresented students, a reality exacerbated by unequal access to exam preparation, and that admissions decisions can be reasonably made without them.