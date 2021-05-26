Henrico-based technology company gets $10 million investment to expand services, staff and footprint

Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. says it has postponed an offering of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business because of market volatility. The company, a major employer in the Lynchburg and Richmond areas, had been planning to raise as much as $541 million by offering 22.57 million shares at a price range of $20 to $24 in the business unit that sells insurance covering home mortgage loan defaults. It had set the price range for the IPO last week.