Henrico-based technology company gets $10 million investment to expand services, staff and footprint
A Henrico County-based software development and managed services firm has received a $10 million investment that will help it expand nationally and add staff. Terazo said Wednesday that it has closed on the funding round led by Tercera, an investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from Twilio, a publicly traded cloud communications platform based in California.richmond.com