Henrico County, VA

Henrico-based technology company gets $10 million investment to expand services, staff and footprint

By John Reid Blackwell
Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Henrico County-based software development and managed services firm has received a $10 million investment that will help it expand nationally and add staff. Terazo said Wednesday that it has closed on the funding round led by Tercera, an investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from Twilio, a publicly traded cloud communications platform based in California.

Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – May 17, 2021

Draper Aden Associates, a Henrico-based engineering firm, recently announced that Kevin Shreiner, LS, PS was promoted and will serve as the firm’s new survey division manager. He will manage the firm’s entire Survey Division. Shreiner has over 38 years of experience in the land development engineering industry working on projects located throughout Virginia and West Virginia. He joined Draper Aden in August 2020 as a survey team leader. Prior to joining Draper Aden, he held positions with Triad Engineering, Pennoni, and The Engineering Groupe. Shreiner also is a former survey district manager with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

Henrico- based investment management firm is being sold for $320 million

A Henrico County-based investment management firm co-founded in 1969 is being sold in a deal valued at about $320 million. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. announced earlier this week that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 75.1% ownership interest stake in Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley LLC to Pendal Group Limited for $254 million.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Genworth Financial delays initial public offering of its mortgage insurance business

Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. says it has postponed an offering of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business because of market volatility. The company, a major employer in the Lynchburg and Richmond areas, had been planning to raise as much as $541 million by offering 22.57 million shares at a price range of $20 to $24 in the business unit that sells insurance covering home mortgage loan defaults. It had set the price range for the IPO last week.