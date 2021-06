Hey Ana! I just want to start by saying thank you for the great plans!! We are by no means builders but your EASY step-by-step instructions and photos enable us to fake it really well. I needed a laundry dresser for my very small laundry area and bigger bins (teenage twin boys). The round tubs on the floor were NOT working and were becoming a hazard. I have no access to pallets so we used 1x4's and furring strips. I also painted it the same color as my walls so it would blend a little better. SO very happy with it!! Thank you, thank you!!