Former Patriots great Adam Vinatieri officially retires from NFL

By Andrew Mahoney
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Vinatieri, who kicked the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl championships, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vinatieri, who won a fourth Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, made the announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Vinatieri last played in the NFL with the Colts in 2019 but suffered a season-ending injury that December. He was a free agent during the 2020 season.

