newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Asian cashier punched in face in Midtown Manhattan

By Craig McCarthy, Georgett Roberts, Joe Marino
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Asian worker was punched in the face at a Midtown food market Wednesday afternoon, according to a witness and police. The attack happened just around 1:45 p.m. inside the Japanese grocery, Sunrise Mart at 12 E. 41st St. near Bryant Park, a witness and police said. The man was...

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Bryant Park#Midtown South#Hate Crime#Punched In Face#Cops Police#Asian#Japanese#Sunrise Mart#The Post#Man#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC New York

Tourist Shot in Midtown 7-Eleven After Argument: Cops

A tourist was shot in the leg during an argument in a midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven over the weekend, authorities say. It wasn't clear what provoked the dispute in the convenience store on Eighth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 41-year-old from Ohio, took a bullet to the leg but is expected to be OK.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Manhattan, NYAstoria Post

Man Wanted for Robbing Two Banks in Long Island City, Several in Manhattan: NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a string of bank robberies – including two in Long Island City this month. The suspect allegedly first struck on May 6 at a CitiBank in Court Square – where he passed a note to the teller demanding money, pretended to have a gun and made off with $1,115, according to the NYPD. Police said the heavily tattooed suspect then fled west on Jackson Avenue after the robbery.
Manhattan, NYforesthillspost.com

NYPD to Deploy 250 More Officers to Patrol the Subway

The NYPD will be adding 250 extra cops to patrol the subway system—which will result in the network having the largest police presence in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. The additional cops will bring the total number of officers securing the subways to 3,250, and...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Fox News

NYPD officers save man having medical emergency on subway tracks as train nears station

Two New York City police officers jumped into action Sunday to save a man's life when he fell down onto subway tracks as a train was entering the station. Transit Officers Cerny and Lamour – their first names were not disclosed by the NYPD – were patrolling a subway station on 14th Street and Eighth Avenue in lower Manhattan around 2 p.m. when they were informed about a man who had fallen onto the tracks.
New York City, NYKESQ

Multi-agency group sweeps up 3 homeless encampments

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There are now three fewer homeless encampments in Manhattan. Friday, a multi-agency effort swept away camps in Midtown West and Hell’s Kitchen, and those cleanup teams made some surprising discoveries. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin exclusively reports, under a long-standing construction sidewalk shed was a jumbled encampment...