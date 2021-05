Doja Cat trolled her fans by announcing new music before releasing a joke song on SoundCloud. Doja Cat is one of the funniest celebrities, constantly trolling her fans by following ridiculous trends on TikTok and Twitter. Following her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night, the Los Angeles-based singer/rapper decided to get her followers hyped up for some new music, announcing her first new single since dropping “Kiss Me More” with SZA. Counting down the minutes until she dropped, Doja kept her undefeated streak intact when she uploaded a joke song to SoundCloud and directed everyone to it on Twitter, duping everyone once again.