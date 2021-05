(From Today) At 101 years old, Eddie Jaku has over a century of wisdom and life experience to draw from — and he’s trying to use it to help others see the world in a more positive light. The self-described “happiest man in the world” has given a TED Talk and written a book about his philosophy. In his 2019 speech, he said that just a smile from “one miserable person” can make him happy. Jaku is also a Holocaust survivor: He was born in Germany, with the name Eddie Jakubowicz. He told TODAY’s Harry Smith that he was “very proud” to live in the country. “I thought I lived in the most civilized, most cultured and certainly the most educated country in Europe. And I was German first, and German second, and Jewish at home,” Jaku said.