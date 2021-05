Everyone needs a dose of wellness and relaxation, especially after the last year. The WELL opened in September 2019 as a luxury, members-only wellness facility in New York City. Founders Rebecca Parekh, Sarrah Hallock and Kane Sarhan, who all come from a background of wellness or business, founded The WELL in an effort to change the conversation around health. The wellness club offers a range of treatments from practitioners across several modalities, including Eastern healing practices and Western medicine. Clients of The WELL have access to the best that holistic healthcare can provide, including entry to lounges, fitness classes, yoga and meditation, acupuncture, sound therapy, spa treatments and access to the top practitioners in functional medicine and beyond.