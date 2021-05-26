newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Three people injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say; two arrested in earlier shooting

By Phillip Jackson, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6sRF_0aCLbcN700
Generic Baltimore City Police thumbnail art. Baltimore police are investigating several shooting incidences stemming from overnight, according to police. Ulysses Muoz/Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police are investigating unrelated shootings that left two men and one woman injured in the span of about six hours overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 11:23 p.m. in the 3200 block of Belair Rd. in the Belair-Edison neighborhood for a shot spotter alert, and found found evidence of a shooting but no victims, police said. As officers canvassed the area they received a call about a shooting victim who arrived at an area hospital for treatment

.Officers went to the hospital and found a 30-year-old man who was shot in his leg and back. The man is in stable condition, according to police. He told officers he was shot on Belair road. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

Later, officers responded at 1:26 a.m. to the 1500 block of St. Paul St. near the Greenmount West and Charles West neighborhoods for a report of a shooting. There they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The man told police he was waiting at a bus stop when two unknown suspects approached him, trying to rob him. The man said he fought back and was shot by one of the suspects, and both fled on foot before police arrived.

Thenm early Wednesday around 5:08 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital where they found a 27-year-old woman seeking treatment after being shot. The woman told police another woman shot her after the two had a dispute.

Northwest detectives identified a suspect and an arrest is pending, according to police. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Additionally, police announced the arrest of a man and woman on charges they shot a man on May 5.

Keisha Clark, 44, and Tyrelle Love Fields, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, weapons violations and armed robbery after a 49-year-old man was shot and injured in the 700 block of North Paca St. in broad daylight.

Clark and Fields were taken to the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Facility, police said.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
510
Followers
871
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Crime#Police Shootings#Victim Of Shooting#Police Detectives#Armed Robbery#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#St Paul St#Unrelated Shootings#Northwest Detectives#Man#Men#Weapons Violations#Belair Road#Belair Rd#Broad Daylight#Treatment#North Paca St#Overnight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Four men shot dead in Baltimore over Memorial Day weekend, police say

Four men were fatally shot in Baltimore on Friday and Saturday, marking a violent start to the Memorial Day weekend in the city, police said. Police said the first fatal shooting occurred Friday around 10:45 p.m., prompting officers assigned to the Southern District Station to respond to the 1200 block of Hollins St. At the scene, police said, officers found a 61-year-old man who’d been shot ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Person discovered dead following vacant row house fire in Baltimore, fire officials say

Firefighters discovered a dead person Friday night after suppressing a substantial fire at a Baltimore row house, officials said. Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said officials have yet to identify the gender of the person, nor could they say whether the person was dead before the fire or died as a result of the blaze. That’s up to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine, Clark ...
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Windsor Mill man charged with fatal shooting, 2 men injured in separate shootings, Baltimore police say

A Windsor Mill man was arrested and charged with killing a man in Baltimore on May 10, Baltimore police said on Monday. Le’var Cooper, 43, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Larry Randall, 43, in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard in the Washington Village neighborhood following a dispute, police said. Homicide detectives interviewed ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot to death in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police say

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, police say, at the same address and in the same alley where another man was gunned down in March. Baltimore police say that at around 2:36 p.m. someone approached a police officer working a traffic accident at the intersection of West Pratt Street at South Monroe Street and said someone had been shot in the 200 ...
Baltimore, MDpraisebaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Shoot & Kill Man That Held Woman At Knifepoint

Baltimore city police are investigating after at least one office shot and killed a man they say held a woman at knifepoint in East Baltimore Sunday morning. It happened on the 1800 block of East Lafayette Street around 10:30 a.m.. A family member called police saying the suspect was inside of the home holding his mother a knifepoint.
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Records: Man who killed 3 had called 911 scores of times

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Records show the Maryland man who killed three people, set fire to his home and was fatally shot by responding officers last weekend had contacted 911 dispatchers at least 120 times over the last 24 years. The violence erupted after years of disputes with neighbors, who...
Columbia, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard police investigating 2 separate fatal collisions in Columbia and Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating two separate fatal collisions that left a man and a woman dead on Friday. At 8:48 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Dobbin Road at Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia when it struck a pedestrian crossing Dobbin Road, police said. The pedestrian, Mohammad Hossain, 42, of Columbia, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Maryland StateWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Baltimore, MDwesternmassnews.com

WATCH: Police officer rescues ducklings stranded on road

(Meredith) -- A police officer in Baltimore was driving down a busy street when he noticed traffic was at a standstill. The reason? A mama duck and her ducklings were trying to cross the road. Why? To get to the other side, obviously. The video footage from the officer's body...
Maryland StateWVNews

Grantsville vehicle fire under investigation

GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville vehicle fire is under the investigation of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to a press release, the fire occurred around 1:35 a.m. on May 15 at 1725 Chestnut Ridge Road. Destroyed in the fire were a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring RV and a 2019...
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...