Three people injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say; two arrested in earlier shooting

Baltimore police are investigating unrelated shootings that left two men and one woman injured in the span of about six hours overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 11:23 p.m. in the 3200 block of Belair Rd. in the Belair-Edison neighborhood for a shot spotter alert, and found found evidence of a shooting but no victims, police said. As officers canvassed the area they received a call about a shooting victim who arrived at an area hospital for treatment

.Officers went to the hospital and found a 30-year-old man who was shot in his leg and back. The man is in stable condition, according to police. He told officers he was shot on Belair road. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

Later, officers responded at 1:26 a.m. to the 1500 block of St. Paul St. near the Greenmount West and Charles West neighborhoods for a report of a shooting. There they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The man told police he was waiting at a bus stop when two unknown suspects approached him, trying to rob him. The man said he fought back and was shot by one of the suspects, and both fled on foot before police arrived.

Thenm early Wednesday around 5:08 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital where they found a 27-year-old woman seeking treatment after being shot. The woman told police another woman shot her after the two had a dispute.

Northwest detectives identified a suspect and an arrest is pending, according to police. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Additionally, police announced the arrest of a man and woman on charges they shot a man on May 5.

Keisha Clark, 44, and Tyrelle Love Fields, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, weapons violations and armed robbery after a 49-year-old man was shot and injured in the 700 block of North Paca St. in broad daylight.

Clark and Fields were taken to the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Facility, police said.