Kelly Clarkson is set to take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime TV slot

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
 3 days ago
It's official: NBC has decided to fill the emptiness being left by Ellen DeGeneres with The Kelly Clarkson Show when Ellen comes to an end in 2022. Kelly Clarkson’s highly-popular show is currently in its second season and was given a renewal last year to bring the fun to viewers through 2023.

