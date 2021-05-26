The Best Business Schools for Consulting

You get paid in direct proportion to the problems you solve. So, if you want to increase your revenue, you need to solve more expensive problems. Great, so how do you do that? Create a profit multiplier for your business. For example, let’s say you’re an executive coach. Sure, you could do 1:1 coaching and charge a decent amount of money. Or, you could reach out to a large organization and offer to train all their executives. The solutions you leverage will be very similar to 1:1 coaching, but the problem you solve is much larger, and your fee will be proportional.