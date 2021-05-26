One year later: How two North Texas banks are doing after $5.5B merger fell through

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed manufacturers companies beginning Jan. 4, 2020. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, companies must produce a product and have a headquarters presence within one of the following counties: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. Of the 122 eligible companies surveyed, 23 responded. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed by local manufacturing space.