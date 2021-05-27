Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, GA

Cherokee Bluff picks new boys basketball coach after departure of Benjie Wood to Buford

By Robert Alfonso Jr.
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aAju_0aCLb6PE00
Chestatee coach Josh Travis talks with his players during a timeout during a 2021 game. Photo courtesy Josh Travis

After two seasons as a Hall County high school basketball coach, Josh Travis is moving on.

However, he isn’t going that far.

On Wednesday, Travis was named the new head boys basketball coach at Cherokee Bluff.

The former Chestatee High head boys coach replaces Benjie Wood, who accepted the same position May 19 at Buford High.

“The timing was right,” said Travis of the Cherokee Bluff job. “The opportunity was available. Things are at a great place. Cherokee Bluff is a very attractive opportunity.

“Things are (also) at a great place at Chestatee with the players there.”

Travis’ first head high school coaching job was with the War Eagles, after 18 seasons as a college assistant coach, most of those years spent at the University of North Georgia.

Over the last two seasons at Chestatee, he amassed a 20-34 record with one Class 4A state tournament berth.

Travis knows he’s replacing a successful coach at Cherokee Bluff.

Under Wood, Cherokee Bluff’s first three seasons included a 49-35 overall record and second round playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.

Cherokee Bluff’s new boys coach said his time at Chestatee was valuable, especially in going from college to the high school game.

“The hardest situation is the (high school) culture is not within one sport,” Travis said. “You’re sharing your culture because you share athletes. Chestatee taught me it can blend into each other. The biggest thing that attracted me is that I get to share the culture with the other coaches.”

A long-time assistant coach at North Georgia, Travis was a part of the program’s growth.

He was with the men’s program for 16 seasons as a Nighthawks assistant coach.

During his tenure as an assistant, Travis was part of the program’s semifinal trips in 2007-08 and 2012-13 in the Peach Belt Conference tournament.

He served as an assistant woman’s basketball coach at Reinhardt College (2002-03). Prior to that, he was an assistant with its men’s basketball team (2001-02).

At Cherokee Bluff, Travis inherits a roster rich with expected returning talent and varsity experience.

However, it comes at a bit of transition, with the Georgia High Schools Association’s ‘dead week’ period approaching, when coaches don’t have practice time with players again until June 7.

Then, the summer schedule will kick off for Cherokee Bluff.

“The only good news is that the dead week is for everyone,” he said. ”The biggest component, for me, is getting to know these guys.”

Meanwhile, Chestatee will commence its search for a new boys basketball coach.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
3K+
Followers
189
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buford, GA
Education
Local
Georgia College Basketball
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Buford, GA
Hall County, GA
Sports
Buford, GA
Sports
Hall County, GA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Coaching#Buford High#Nighthawks#Reinhardt College#Chestatee High#Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Education
Related
Banks County, GAmainstreetnews.com

BCHS football returns for scrimmage game against West Hall

Banks County High School football returned to the field this past week for its scrimmage game against West Hall. The game saw over 60 student-athletes participating in the scrimmage, which significantly increased from years past. The team played West Hall at home last week. Head Coach Jay Reid said it...
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball racks up conference awards

Georgia Gwinnett College seniors Griffin Keller and Hunter Dollander have been named the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Player and Picher of the Year for their strong spring seasons in leading the Grizzlies to the conference championship and top seeding in the NAIA tournament. Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Defries earned the...
Buford, GAGwinnett Daily Post

‘Exceptional as they come’ — Snell twins leave their mark on Buford High School

It’s likely few people have gotten as much from their high school experience as Buford High School’s Snell twins — Callie and Caroline. In addition to being outstanding students, the list of extracurricular accomplishments the two graduating students have participated in is staggering. In fact, it might actually take less time to list what Callie and Caroline haven’t done while at Buford.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia basketball's Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer destination

Former Georgia Bulldog point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC East. Wheeler, a former four-star recruit, is transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program. Georgia basketball will have a lot of new faces on the team for the 2021-2022 college basketball season. Georgia finished the 2020-2021 season with a 14-12 record. The Dawgs went 7-11 in SEC play.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Buford, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Buford, Lanier lead All-Region 8-AAAAAA baseball awards

Buford and Lanier took three of the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Baseball Team, selected by the region’s coaches. Buford’s Dylan Lesko was named the Two-Way Player of the Year, and the Wolves’ Stuart Chester was Coach of the Year. Winder-Barrow took the other two player awards with Brady House as Positition Player of the Year and Andrew Lewis as Pitcher of the Year.
Grayson, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Three Gwinnett boys are Class AAAAAAA state champions in field events

POWDER SPRINGS — Three Gwinnett athletes claimed state titles Friday in the Class AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at McEachern. Archer’s Frank Osorio Jr. won the long jump, Peachtree Ridge’s Kyle Fisher won the triple jump and Grayson’s Garrett Brophy won the shot put. Osorio’s title came in his first...