Large Coalition Champions $200 Billion More for Ag Programs
National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) has sent a letter to congressional leaders on behalf of more than 450 farm and rural development organizations and businesses from across the country, endorsing more than $200 billion over 10 years to bolster farm bill conservation, research, renewable energy, forestry, and regional food system and supply chain resilience programs, in addition to the agriculture, forestry, and rural-related elements already contained in the president's American Jobs Plan.www.dtnpf.com