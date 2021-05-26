Large Coalition Champions $200 Billion More for Ag Programs

The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) was part of the 1985 Farm Bill. This was during the 1980's farm crises. The goal of the CRP was to take environmentally sensitive land out of production to try and improve grain prices. Plus, it would reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and foster wildlife habitat. Now is has another goal, carbon sequestration. I think the voluntary CRP has been one of the most popular USDA programs at least in my lifetime!