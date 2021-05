Agricultural law expert Janie Hipp promised on Thursday to be “a big voice at the interdepartmental table” in dealing with cattle prices and biofuels if she is confirmed by the Senate to lead the USDA’s legal shop. “I commit to you that I will get on this [cattle price transparency] as one of my very, very top priorities,” said Hipp at a confirmation hearing, adding, “My phone is blowing up as well” with complaints from producers.