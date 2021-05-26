President Biden makes up for COVID-canceled Cleveland event last year with economic speech at Tri-C

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden will speak at Cuyahoga County Community College tomorrow, a visit that's a long time coming. March 10, 2020 was the day when traditional campaigning ground to a halt in the 2020 race for the White House. Both Biden and Bernie Sanders were to have competing rallies in Cleveland one week ahead of the state’s primary. Within hours of the events, both were canceled as the state began the process of shutting down large gatherings in an effort to get ahead of the pandemic. Biden flew instead to Philadelphia as all in-person campaigning stopped. On Thursday, Biden will finally deliver not necessarily that speech, but a speech on the economy at Tri-C in Cleveland.