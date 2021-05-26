newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

President Biden makes up for COVID-canceled Cleveland event last year with economic speech at Tri-C

By John Kosich
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — President Joe Biden will speak at Cuyahoga County Community College tomorrow, a visit that's a long time coming. March 10, 2020 was the day when traditional campaigning ground to a halt in the 2020 race for the White House. Both Biden and Bernie Sanders were to have competing rallies in Cleveland one week ahead of the state’s primary. Within hours of the events, both were canceled as the state began the process of shutting down large gatherings in an effort to get ahead of the pandemic. Biden flew instead to Philadelphia as all in-person campaigning stopped. On Thursday, Biden will finally deliver not necessarily that speech, but a speech on the economy at Tri-C in Cleveland.

www.news5cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Philadelphia#Republicans#Us News College#Covid#The White House#Tri C#American Jobs#White House Press#News#President Joe Biden#Speech#Republican Support#Race#Secretary#Community#Senator Portman#Openness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden, Putin to meet on June 16 amid disagreements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday amid sharp disputes over election interference, cyberattacks, human rights and Ukraine. Both countries have lowered expectations for breakthroughs at the summit, with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host George Floyd’s family at the White House Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the president would mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Despite Biden's strong start, Democrats are worried

Joe Biden is off to a better first four months than most of his predecessors, winning a huge legislative measure, presiding over an administration of competence that has avoided any embarrassments and an economy about to take off. Yet Democrats privately are worried, on a range from nervous to pessimistic....
Congress & Courtskurv.com

GOP Offers $928B On Infrastructure, Funded With COVID Aid

(AP) — Republican senators have outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that’s a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan. The two sides are struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The Republicans want to tap unused COVID-19 money to help pay for it. Biden is set to lay out the choice before the country at a speech later Thursday in Cleveland.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
Presidential ElectionLaredo Morning Times

A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

WASHINGTON - At home and abroad, President Joe Biden is confronting what it means to lead a changing Democratic Party. The center of gravity in the party still seems closer to Biden's center-left than to Sen. Bernie Sanders's democratic-socialist left, as Biden's victory in the 2020 nomination battle confirmed. In primary campaigns in competitive districts, voters have often supported a more moderate candidate over a more liberal one.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden to host anti-Trump S. Korea president for talk about Kim Jong Un

President Biden on Friday will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in for meetings focused on North Korea’s nuclear-armed tyrant Kim Jong Un. Moon, who recently sparred with former President Donald Trump, will be Biden’s second foreign visitor following last month’s visit by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. A senior administration...