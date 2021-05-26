Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Middle College at UNCG's 2021 graduates

greensboro.com
 7 days ago

The Middle College at UNCG held graduation ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. Graduates: Laith Majed Ahmed Ahmed Abu-Alssondos, Jhace Tymaj Alston-Kirby, Jaritza Aragon Rodriguez, Sydney Rosemary Arnao, Rowaida Agoch Ashol, Ma'Kayla Khadada Awolowo, Deja Lei Baker, Gail Rosa Bestman, Aniya Michelle Black, Haven Lee Brooks, Elise Marie Clement, Jaylin Isiah Deese, Khadim Mbacke Diokhane, Lindsey Jeane' Dobson, Camila Nicole Frid, Joanna Garcia Carrera, Kendall Paige Harris, Siah Juliet Hayes, Olivia Kendall Jackson, Mohongou Edgard Kambia, Jaden Alysse Key, Toren Alexander King, Tyler Matthew Logan, Estephani Silvana Martinez, Macayla Elizabeth McMillan, Jayla Ashanti Miller, Brianna Nicole Milton, Corie Lamont Mitchell Jr., Madison Mechelle Muir, Mahnoor Naz, Brenda Nguyen, Cristina Marie Nichols, Melanie Rosemarie Nolin, Ahmed Omar Eltai, Catherine Meridith Palmer, Sophia Louise Parker, Karole Nathaniel Pelcastre Avilez, Dravin Blake Pendergrass, Mariam Lee Reid, Mackenzie Arnette Rider, Lizbeth Johanna Rivas-Saenz, Kenneth Massie Roberts, Jabrea Jhamani Robertson, Luis Romero Martinez, Edvige Rachael Sinfeya, Daniel Dwayne Snead, Jr., Sierra Raye Stanley, Prince David Thompson, Princess Davina Thompson, Nicholas Jess Tubaugh, Joshua Matthew Turner, David Vasquez-Ramirez, Louis Perez Vyizigiro, Marcus Gary Woodberry.

greensboro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobson, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
City
Madison, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncg#College Graduates#Nichols College#Graduation Ceremonies#Uncg#The Middle College#Khadada Awolowo#Prince David Thompson#Majed#Raye#Frid#Nolin#Silvana#Khadim#Lizbeth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Place
Sydney
Related
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Dean of Elon's law school to step down in December

GREENSBORO — The dean of the Elon University School of Law will step down from that post in December after more than seven years. Elon announced Monday that Luke Bierman will remain at the law school after resigning as dean. Bierman said in a statement Elon Law "has successfully shown...
Greensboro, NCrhinotimes.com

Board of Commissioners To Honor Grimsley’s State Champs

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is taking time out of the start of the Thursday, May 20 meeting to honor a very special group of young men – the Grimsley Senior High School Whirlies Football team that managed to do something no other Grimsley football squad had been able to do in 61 years – win the state championship.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Student Notebook

Eight GTCC students earned first-place honors in the recent SkillsUSA Virtual State Contest: Trevor Pretory, automotive service tech maintenance and light repair; Ali Williamson, automotive service technology; Jeannine Lafortune, commercial baking; Susan Danielsen, culinary arts; Janalee Burke, dental assisting; Wesley Francis, HVAC-R; Jamari’ Allen, restaurant service; and Lisa Rogers, skill project showcase — cosmetology.
Raleigh, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Area venues start to reopen after pandemic closed them down

GREENSBORO — Each morning, voicemails greeted Ric Gutiérrez at The Barn Dinner Theatre. “When are you going to open?” they asked Gutiérrez, general manager and producer. Gutiérrez finally has an answer. On June 19, the long-running dinner theater on Stagecoach Trail will reopen with “9 to 5.”. It’s the same...
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Nonprofit hosting local scholarship golf tourney on Sunday, May 23, to benefit GCS seniors

Local golfers will have the opportunity to play with a purpose on Sunday, May 23, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Ford Road. The charity golf tournament is being hosted by Students Taking Action and Rising (+STAR), a nonprofit established by Western Guilford High School former student-athlete, Kevin Brooks. +STAR provides educational programs, mentorship and service opportunities that help high school student-athletes develop transferable leadership skills.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week l 5.21.21

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close. Caileen Almeida, Myers Park Soccer: The Mustangs’ senior forward netted a free-kick from 40 yards out to put the game away as the Myers Park girls’ soccer team won its first 4A state championship 2-0 over Pinecrest at Grimsley High in Greensboro May 14.
Greensboro, NCcatamountsports.com

McIntyre, Pratcher Score Top-Five Finishes at Aggie Twilight

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Western Carolina long jumpers Makaila McIntyre and Shon Pratcher finished in second and third place, respectively, as they both competed at the Aggie Twilight on Sunday on the campus of North Carolina A&T. McIntyre was the runner-up in the women's long jump with a season-best leap of...
Guilford County, NCguilfordquakers.com

Five Members of Quaker Men’s Tennis Honored by ODAC

FOREST, Va. – Five members of the Guilford men's tennis team were recognized for their outstanding play throughout the course of the season on Friday, May 14th by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The five Quakers named Second Team All-ODAC were Drake Schreiber (No. 2 singles), Jay Montague (No. 4 singles), Drew Clark (No. 6 singles) as well as the tandem of Tye Sasser and Tim Thompson, honored as the No.3 doubles unit.
Guilford County, NCgcsnc.com

Two Principals to Join Guilford County Schools’ Staff

Bethea comes to the district from Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, where she has served as principal since 2013. In the 10 years prior, she served as principal and assistant principal in Guilford County Schools. She was a 2021 principal of the year finalist. Bethea holds a doctoral degree in education...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at Guilford County high schools. The first one is Friday, May 14

GREENSBORO — A series COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at four Guilford County high schools this month, Guilford County Schools announced in an email on Wednesday. The district is partnering with Cone Health and the Guilford County health department to hold the clinics, which are open to students 14 years and older and the general public. Students younger than 18 will need a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian, which are available from their schools.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro101.com

Teacher Assistant is GCS Employee of the Month

Wanda Turner will retire after 31 years at Wiley Elementary. Greensboro, N.C. – Wanda Turner has been a part of the Wiley Elementary family long enough to see former students come back as parents with students of their own. For more than 31 years, all of them at Wiley Elementary, she has served as a teacher assistant, supporting classroom teachers and staff in an essential role.