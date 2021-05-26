Middle College at UNCG's 2021 graduates

FOREST, Va. – Five members of the Guilford men's tennis team were recognized for their outstanding play throughout the course of the season on Friday, May 14th by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The five Quakers named Second Team All-ODAC were Drake Schreiber (No. 2 singles), Jay Montague (No. 4 singles), Drew Clark (No. 6 singles) as well as the tandem of Tye Sasser and Tim Thompson, honored as the No.3 doubles unit.