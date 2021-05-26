newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

MMO Business Roundup: Valve’s SteamPal, Rockstar’s record label, and Cyberpunk’s legal battles

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news bits. Valve: Would you like Steam to be your pal? Too bad because Valve is making SteamPal a thing, according to an Ars Technica report stuffed with unnamed sources effectively leaking the toy. It’s apparently an “an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touchscreen” still in prototype development, and you wouldn’t be wrong to think it has a bit in common with the ever-popular Nintendo Switch.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Mmo#Rockstar Games#Mmo Business Roundup#Steampal#Ars Technica#Nintendo Switch#Cdpr#French#Le T L Gramme#Ea#Circoloco Records#Ama#Gamepad Controls#Legal Battles#Prototype Development#The Game#Bits#Apex Legends#Class Action Lawsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
SONY
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valve finally cracking down on one of CSGO’s “most common” cheats

Valve has finally taken action on one of the most common CSGO hacks in recent years by VAC banning players who have taken advantage of it before. CSGO hacks are incredibly widespread, but Valve finally seems to be taking some more action, based on recent reactions from users of one of the most popular cheats for the game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Asmongold slams Amazon’s WoW-style MMO New World over purchasable XP gains

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has criticized Amazon for ‘pretending’ to “stick up for the little guy” after they announced their upcoming MMORPG New World would contain purchasable XP gains. New World is Amazon Game Studios’ true first foray into mainstream video games. A World of Warcraft-style MMORPG, it’s set...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: Discord, Ubisoft, Twitch, WB Games, Starfield, and more

Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO- and MMO-adjacent games industry news! First, let’s talk about Clyde. He’s got a bit of a makeover. Discord: The platform that pretty much everyone in the western world uses for organized gaming is seeing a birthday and a branding overhaul this week. The company has changed up its logo, font, colorway, and even its cute little icon, Clyde, which Sam insists still looks like Mickey Mouse’s butt. I mean, he’s not wrong.
Businessvg247.com

Rockstar Games has created its own record label, CircoLoco Records

Rockstar Games has announced CircoLoco Records, a new record label the developer is creating in with the dance party and club promoter of the same name. Rockstar wants in on the music industry, and it’s using the Ibiza club culture icon CircoLoco to help breakthrough into the scene. Rockstar and CircoLoco are teaming up to form CircoLoco Records and the company’s first EP is hitting shelves on June 4.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Valve’s Secretive SteamPal Project Could be an Upcoming Linux-Based Handheld System

Valve could be working in a Linux-based handheld system with a Switch form factor, or at least according to a line of code discovered by SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik. This device allegedly has controller bindings, a quick access menu, various system settings (airplane mode, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc.) and a power menu. Plus, it would have the capability to capability to connect to larger monitors via USB Type-C. Read more for a video and additional information.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: Valorant esports, South Korean politics, Netmarble, Nexon, and EVE Echoes

Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news!. Valorant: It’s been an ugly week in esports, as Riot Games suspended esports pro Jay “sinatraa” Won for the next half a year for what it characterized as his refusal to fully cooperate with the company’s investigation into his alleged sexual assault and abuse of a former girlfriend. Won’s team, Valorant’s Sentinels, is working its own investigation, so he was already suspended from participating on the team.
Video GamesDigital Trends

No, Valve’s rumored SteamPal won’t be a Nintendo Switch killer

A Nintendo Switch killer may be in the works … or another attempt at one, at least. Ars Technica reports that Valve is working on a portable console code-named SteamPal. Details on the rumored project are a little hazy. Ars Technica says that multiple sources confirmed that the hardware has quietly been in development for a while now. That report was backed up this week when SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik found references to the device in a Steam update.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Valve's beta client code hints at handheld SteamPal console

About a fortnight ago, Valve's CEO, Gabe Newell, took part in a Q&A in a high school in New Zealand. One of the answers that caught the attention of the games media concerned Valve and consoles. The particular query was about whether Steam would remain strictly a PC platform or whether it would be "putting any games on consoles". A fair enough question from the school student, but surprisingly it caused Newell to pause for thought, and after umming and erring, he obviously picked his words very carefully to provide an answer. The answer was quite short but left one wanting something more substantial – "You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year," teased Newell.
Video GamesPCGamesN

The Ascent is a cyberpunk Diablo-like that’s packing heat

As a rickety freight elevator carries me down into the grimy, industrial bowels of an anti-arcology, I realise that The Ascent is a by-the-numbers cyberpunk dystopia. I play a mere cog in the corporate machine, contractually locked into a life of servitude, executing thankless tasks across the city such as pest extermination and machine repair. I’m stuck doing this until my contract is served or I die.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Melee Combat Was Half-Life: Alyx’s ‘Logical Next Step’ – Valve

Adding melee combat into Half-Life: Alyx could have been the “logical next step” for the game, according to one Valve developer. Programmer Kerry Davis, who worked on the hand interactions in last year’s VR blockbuster, said as much in an interview with Kotaku last week. “I think that was one...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

More details about Valve’s SteamPal have appeared

In a report from Ars Technica, who are more familiar with what Valve’s been up to, they’ve revealed new details about the potential console. As we reported yesterday, Valve appears to have been working on their own handheld console, with portable features such as “Bluetooth” and “airplane mode” being in the latest Steam Client Beta update, and now that the news has broken, Ars Technica has revealed a little more about what they know.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077’s Return to the PlayStation Store Is Still Undecided

Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to return to the PlayStation Store, and it seems like the day when the game will actually become available for purchase again digitally is still undecided. Speaking during a recent shareholder meeting, as reported by VGC, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński revealed that the company...
Theater & DanceEngadget

Rockstar launches a record label to 'elevate' dance music

Rockstar Games has offered elaborate soundtracks for a long time, and now it's taking that fondness for music to its logical conclusion. The Grand Theft Auto creator has teamed with dance party organizer CircoLoco to launch a record label, CircoLoco Records, that will meld the worlds of video game music with real-world dance culture. It'll feature the work of GTA V resident DJs like Moodymann and Dixon, as you might expect, but there will also be productions from well-known artists beyond the game — Carl Craig, Luciano and Seth Troxler are a few examples.
Video Gamessvg.com

There May Be A New Handheld Console On The Way

While other PC stores like the Epic Games Store have crept up to Steam in the face of backlash, Steam is still the go-to store for many PC gamers. Steam and its owner, Valve, have attempted to get into hardware in the past with the Steam Controller — however, it didn't take long before the company took it off the market. Now, it looks like Valve is coming back to the hardware side of gaming — this time with a handheld console.