London Luton rolls out new digital services

By Meet the Editors
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLondon Luton Airport (LLA) has announced a range of new digital services it hopes will further improve the passenger experience as travelers return to the airport. The services include the introduction of unlimited 10mb/s wi-fi across the terminal building; the creation of LLA Market Place, which enables passengers to pre-order food and drink contact-free; and an airport-first offer of portable mobile chargers that can be rented for the duration of a trip. Digital kiosks have also been introduced to help passengers navigate the airport and locate shops, restaurants and services.

