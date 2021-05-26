London Luton rolls out new digital services

Austrian Airlines has begun trialing Airail, a baggage drop-off system that enables passengers to check in luggage on the train to Vienna Airport. To check in this way, passengers need the app, a mobile bag tag printer and their luggage. They scan their boarding passes on their smartphones and then use the mobile bag tag printer to print out their bag tag. This means that when they arrive at Vienna Airport, passengers using the Airail baggage program can proceed directly go to their gate. The checked-in luggage will go directly to the destination airport to await collection.

