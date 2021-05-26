London Luton rolls out new digital services
London Luton Airport (LLA) has announced a range of new digital services it hopes will further improve the passenger experience as travelers return to the airport. The services include the introduction of unlimited 10mb/s wi-fi across the terminal building; the creation of LLA Market Place, which enables passengers to pre-order food and drink contact-free; and an airport-first offer of portable mobile chargers that can be rented for the duration of a trip. Digital kiosks have also been introduced to help passengers navigate the airport and locate shops, restaurants and services.www.passengerterminaltoday.com
