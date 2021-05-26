Black Desert PC celebrates World Milk Day and adds a new outfit and pet, mobile introduces the Sura class

Pearl Abyss has delivered a new update for MMORPG Black Desert on consoles that introduces the Great Expedition and the Underwater Ruins of Sycraia. To start with, the Great Expedition allows players to traverse the Great Ocean in their own vessel. From today, players can get their hands on two starter ships: the Bartali Sailboat and the temporary Epheria Cog. The Bartali Sailboat can be upgraded to the Epheria Sailboat or Epheria Frigate through gameplay, with further upgrades available for these two vessels.