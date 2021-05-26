Black Desert PC celebrates World Milk Day and adds a new outfit and pet, mobile introduces the Sura class
“Due to the upcoming World Milk Day, it’s said that the milk production in the Black Desert world has skyrocketed. So, let’s celebrate this special occasion by going to a dairy farm!” Thus proclaims Pearl Abyss in the latest event added to the PC version of the game, entreating players to milk cows in a minigame and place a special Nutritious Haystack that will yield more harvestable milk.massivelyop.com