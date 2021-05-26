Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Black Desert PC celebrates World Milk Day and adds a new outfit and pet, mobile introduces the Sura class

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Due to the upcoming World Milk Day, it’s said that the milk production in the Black Desert world has skyrocketed. So, let’s celebrate this special occasion by going to a dairy farm!” Thus proclaims Pearl Abyss in the latest event added to the PC version of the game, entreating players to milk cows in a minigame and place a special Nutritious Haystack that will yield more harvestable milk.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Milk Day#Mobile#Pet#Black Desert#Pc Game#Pet#Milk Production#The Bloodstorm Nouver#Sura Class#Cow Milking#Milk Cows#Pearl Abyss#Dairy#Farm#The Game#Collecting Items#Node#Balance#Unlocking Requirements#Siege War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Pearl Abyss – Black Desert developer buys local mobile games studio to strengthen development

Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer of Black Desert Online, yesterday announced it has acquired a domestic mobile games studio, Factorial Games. The deal is said to be worth around USD 17.8 million. You might not heard of this team before, since it only launched 1 mobile game in Asia, Lost Kingdom. However, it is now preparing the local launch of Super String, while also working on “Project J” with Japan’s Square Enix.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

New World Introduces In-Game Store

In preparation for MMORPG New World launching on August 31st, the developers from Amazon have taken to the official forums to introduce the in-game store that will allow in-game purchases for cosmetic items outside of the deluxe edition and pre-order bonuses. Recently, the topic has sparked many hot discussions among the community, with the fans of the upcoming game worried that New World will turn to be pay-to-win (P2W).
Video Gameswccftech.com

Days Gone PC 1.02 Patch Introduces Mouse Fixes

A new Days Gone patch is now live for the PC version of the game, introducing some welcome fixes for those playing the game using mouse and keyboard controls. The 1.02 patch introduces a fix for camera issues when using a mouse as well as a fix for the mouse feeling like there is a dead zone in certain situations.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Black Desert adds Great Expedition and Underwater Ruins on consoles

Pearl Abyss has delivered a new update for MMORPG Black Desert on consoles that introduces the Great Expedition and the Underwater Ruins of Sycraia. To start with, the Great Expedition allows players to traverse the Great Ocean in their own vessel. From today, players can get their hands on two starter ships: the Bartali Sailboat and the temporary Epheria Cog. The Bartali Sailboat can be upgraded to the Epheria Sailboat or Epheria Frigate through gameplay, with further upgrades available for these two vessels.
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Black Desert Online – First co-op dungeon Atoraxxion announced for both PC and console versions

Pearl Abyss today announced that Atoraxxion, the game’s first co-op dungeon, will launch later this summer on both Black Desert Online and Black Desert Console. The dungeon will be released in four themed parts — the first, Vahmalkea, will be available soon. The company also revealed additional information on the dungeon, including a look at new mechanics and gameplay.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Black Desert First Co-op Dungeon Atoraxxion Launches this Summer

Black Desert is getting a new update this summer, adding a co-op dungeon called Atoraxxion this summer. This update will come to all versions of the game and will release in 4 segments, each with harder challenges. The first part will be a desert theme. Atoraxxion is the game’s first...
Video GamesDen of Geek

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic: Best Addons to Download

While part of the appeal of World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic is the chance to relive one of the best expansions in WoW history, the truth of the matter is that World of Warcraft has improved in some significant ways in the 14 years since Burning Crusade was first released. The ideal WoW experience is arguably somewhere between “Classic” design and modern innovations.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Neverwinter To Add Bards, Its First New Class In Six Years

Neverwinter will soon be alive with song, as bards are coming to Cryptic Studios’ MMORPG. IGN has the exclusive, with a class reveal video and brief description on its site; as of press time, it hasn’t been revealed on the Neverwinter site itself. The bard is the first new class...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Space Strategy MMO Infinite Lagrange Launches Today

Alright sci-fi fans, today’s the day. NetEase’s sci-fi strategy game Infinite Lagrange is now live in the Americas. That’s North, South, and Central. Today players in these regions can begin playing the game on PC or Console. Play in an infinite universe that blends real-time multiplayer strategy with the ability...
Video GamesPCGamesN

This Skyrim mod adds new dungeons, a museum, and hundreds of artefacts

If you’re anything like me, approximately 99.9% of your time in Skyrim will be spent plundering its many, treasure-packed dungeons and caves in pursuit of goodies. Well, a vast slice of your time, anyway. Now, a new mod has added even more of that kind of content to Bethesda’s mammoth fantasy game, with new dungeons, hundreds of artefacts, a museum, and more.