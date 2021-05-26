Cancel
Music

DMX Releases New Song ‘Hood Blues’ Ahead of Posthumous Album

By LOWDOWN
hot1061.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDMX’s legacy continues. On Tuesday (May 25), the late star’s second posthumously released song, titled “Hood Blues” made its debut. The track, dropped by Def Jam Recordings, was produced by Swizz Beatz and features Benny the Butcher alongside his cousins, brothers Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn. “Hood Blues” comes...

www.hot1061.com
Swizz Beatz
Westside Gunn
#Dmx#Def Jam Recordings#Posthumous#Debut Album#Death Star#Dmx#Conway The Machine#Exodus#K House#Zaza Come#Song#Hood Blues#Releases#Brothers Conway#Undisputed#April#Legacy#War
