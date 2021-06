EA SPORTS have unveiled their FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall promo in Ultimate Team, which will run during EURO 2020, and here’s everything you need to know about it. The promo officially kicked off on June 11, 2021, with the release of Team 1. In that team was Champions League winner Kai Havertz, who scored the winning goal this year and is looking to take that momentum into his international form this Summer.