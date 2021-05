During this video interview with Fight Hub TV, Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe talk about Gervonta Davis’ next planned fight against Mario Barrios at junior welterweight and says Davis is proving to the world his ability to compete in multiple divisions. Ellerbe also says a potential fight between Davis and Teofimo Lopez could be tough to make because Lopez believes he’s the A-side which (Ellerbe says demonstrates Lopez’s lack of understanding). Check out some excerpts below.