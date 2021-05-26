RuneScape outlines the new Guardian’s Gift item which offers wishes to compensate for account lockouts
Do you wish that RuneScape had never had account issues that needed to be corrected in the first place? If so, you and Jagex both have the same wish. Sadly, it does not appear that wishing will undo that particular issue, but wishes hopefully will mollify players who were affected by those same issues. That’s the hope behind the new Guardian’s Gift, which started going out on May 24th and must be claimed before August 24th, 2021.massivelyop.com