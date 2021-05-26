newsbreak-logo
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The new restaurant

By Brian Clarey
triad-city-beat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI went because they invited me, and because their new restaurant is only about a mile from my front door, in a derelict strip mall that rarely, if ever, gets new tenants. It’s one of the more neglected Kotis properties — no bright murals and hipster businesses, but there’s a discount grocery, a taqueria, a furniture-rental place, flickering sodium lamps and enough craters and asphalt chunks in the parking lot to make it resemble, on some nights, the surface of the moon.

