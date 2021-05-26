Del McCoury will highlight opening night at N.C. Folk Festival

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is shining a spotlight on "The Negro Motorist Green Book" and its significance in Guilford County and North Carolina. The museum is displaying a traveling exhibit, "Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina," and the High Point Historical Society will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday focusing on two of the county's "Green Book" sites: Magnolia House in Greensboro and the old Kilby Hotel in High Point, said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the museum.