Del McCoury will highlight opening night at N.C. Folk Festival
GREENSBORO — Legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury and his band will perform on opening night of the three-day N.C. Folk Festival on Sept. 10 in center city. After a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the 2020 festival to go virtual, “We are feeling very blessed to be emerging from that now,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, told city and festival officials gathered at Center City Park.greensboro.com