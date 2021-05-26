newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander County, NC

Barn quilt from Alexander County honors officers killed in Boone standoff

By khart
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Alexander County women dedicated a wooden barn quilt to two deputies who died in April during a standoff near Boone. The women presented the gift, on behalf of Alexander County, to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Carol Mitchell and Sandy Herman worked together to paint...

statesville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alexander County, NC
Boone, NC
Crime & Safety
Watauga County, NC
Crime & Safety
Alexander County, NC
Government
Watauga County, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
Alexander County, NC
Crime & Safety
Boone, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#County Sheriff#Alexander County Women#Sgt Chris Ward#Deputy#Man#Home#April#Sheriff Hagaman#Hearing#The Gift#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Police reports

The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Charlotte Ann Lane. THREATS: A threat was reported in the 800 block of Blowing...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Wilkes County, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Extra pay hike okayed for sheriff's office

The Wilkes County commissioners agreed to give all Wilkes Sheriff’s Office employees a 5% pay raise during a work session on the fiscal 2021-22 budget on April 12. They upped funding to amounts requested for two homeless shelters that serve Wilkes residents. The Catherine Barber Homeless Shelter in North Wilkesboro sought $10,000 and Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina in Boone requested $6,500. The draft budget has $8,600 for the Barber Shelter and $4,275 for Hospitality House. That what they got in 2021-22, when funds for all nonprofits were cut by 14% from the prior year.
Boone, NCaveryjournal.com

Hundreds gather for Ward, Fox funeral service

BOONE — Only the sound of the wind and the clomping of the horse-drawn caisson could be heard near the Holmes Convocation Center on May 6, as the funeral service took place for late Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox. Hundreds of community members...
Caldwell County, NCHickory Daily Record

Four pounds of meth seized in Caldwell County; two arrests made

Two Lenoir residents face multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine. Justin Marqui Caldwell, 33, and Stephanie Nicole Laws, 28, both of Lenoir, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. They were each placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond.
Watauga County, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Torch Run Thursday also is tribute to 2 Watauga deputies

A special memorial torch engraved with the names of Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Chris Ward and Logan Fox, who died in the line of duty on April 28, will be used in the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics in the Wilkesboros Thursday. Wilkesboro Police Chief Craig Garris said...
Township Of Taylorsville, NCTaylorsville Times

LEGAL NOTICES

PUBLIC NOTICE: The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Alexander County Campus of CVCC at 345 Industrial Blvd., Taylorsville, NC 28681, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1(d) concerning the conveyance of property to Paragon Films by Alexander County. The property to be conveyed consists of 25.613 acres of land, being more particularly described by deed recorded in Book 519, on Page 178 in the Alexander County Registry. The property value has been determined, and the property has been listed for sale at a minimum price of $500,000. The property is being conveyed pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1 and will be used for the purpose of aiding and encouraging job growth via continued operations and future expansions of Paragon Films within Alexander County.
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Watauga Board Of Education Reviews School Designs For Valle Crucis Elementary Project

Watauga County Board of Education Monday reviewed different school design aspects for the new Valle Crucis School. The Watauga Democrat reports that during the last few weeks, Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott and board members visited Old Fort Elementary School in McDowell County and Edneyville Elementary school in Henderson County, taking note of design aspects such as storage space and multi-use areas that may potentially go into the new Valle Crucis School building.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Community shows support for April 28 victims

BOONE — There has been an outpouring of support from the community since the news of the five deaths resulting from the April 28 standoff in Boone. In a Community Night of Remembrance initiative, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce gave out 3,000 blue light bulbs and 5,000 red ribbons; community members were able to pick up the items on May 7 from various businesses in town. On May 10, the community was asked to light up their homes with the blue lights to show support for the two fallen deputies — Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox — and wear red to honor George and Michelle Ligon.