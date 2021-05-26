newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’: Spencer Pratt Once Said He Made ‘More Money Than Kim Kardashian’

By Megan Elliott
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A little more than a decade ago, The Hills star Spencer Pratt was bringing in $100,000 for every episode he filmed of the MTV reality series. He and his girlfriend (and later wife) Heidi Montag lived high on the hog, dropping thousands of dollars on wine and shopping sprees. But just a few years later, the controversial pair was broke, having blown through their multi-million dollar fortune.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Stephanie Pratt
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Audrina Patridge
Person
Whitney Port
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Heidi Montag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Money Com#The Daily Beast#Celebrity Big Brother#Star#Celebrity Wife Swap#Marriage Boot Camp#Baby Mode#Wine#The Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthMiami Herald

‘The Hills’ stars say COVID made this season a ‘vulnerable’ one

The “Hills” are alive with the sound of COVID-era revelations. Reality series “The Hills: New Beginnings,” returns Wednesday with a long-stalled second season — and is a far cry from the carefree partying and carefully edited dueling of season one and the original ‘Hills,’” castmates told the Daily News. “People...
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian's not ready 'to explain Kris Humphries' to kids, more news

Kim Kardashian West mulls how to 'explain' that marriage to Kris Humphries' to her four kids. As "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" nears its grand finale, there's likely to be some renewed interest in the long-running show's early years. But as Kim Kardashian West explains in a new teaser for the next episode (via ET), she's not sure she's ready to delve into some aspects of her life from those early days with her four children. The clip shows Scott Disick asking Kim if North West, 7, has seen much of that content. Kim says North has seen "clips on TikTok … pretty much all my crying scenes." And while North likes to tease her mom "as a joke" about the crying, Kim tells Scott, "I don't really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is," even when North gets a little older. Kris, of course, is the now ex-husband Kim married back in 2011 in front of the cameras after no small amount of buildup and hype. "But that is your life," Scott points out. "That is your past and at some point they're gonna be interested in seeing everything." Kim tells him she'd rather North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm see the episodes with her. "I'd rather be that parent. But, I'm just not ready for the kids to see it yet." Later, Kim tells the camera she's "hesitant … I think just because, I just think, me personally, will have to explain a lot." Part of the explanation would be that 72 days after she and Kris tied the knot, Kim filed for divorce. She's said since then that the marriage to Kris came out of her anxiety about being 30 and seeing her girlfriends start to settle down and have kids. In 2014, Kim went on to marry Kanye West, with whom she now shares all four little ones. She filed for divorce from Kanye in February.
Celebritiesabovethelaw.com

Not Just A Party Girl: Kim Kardashian Already Knows More Than Most Attorneys

I think she’s gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice. She takes these cases seriously. It’s embarrassing to go into a meeting with Kim Kardashian, you’re the attorney and she’s not and she knows more than you by far, and that happens all the time.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Spencer Pratt Claims Exes Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner Kissed During Her ‘Hills’ Return

Sparks fly! Spencer Pratt teased a romantic reunion between exes Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner on the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings. “She brought some potential romance,” Pratt, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 2 of the MTV reality series, which kicks off later this month. “Brody told me that him and Kristin almost made out on the rocks on the beach. So, I can’t wait to actually tune in just to [see] that part. See how close — I think she said, ‘Kiss me,’ and he did it.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Believe 'The Hills' Will Need a New Cast for Season 3

Reality television fans have been excited since Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings has hit the small screen. After an interesting reboot in Season 1, fans naturally called for another season and got their wish. This show has shown that our favorite friend group has grown up a lot over the years. Now, as adults, they are tackling parenthood, starting and maintaining businesses, and navigating relationships.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Reveals She & Her Kids Had COVID-19

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and two of her kids contracted COVID-19 while she was studying. 2020 was a big year for Kim Kardashian. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to put everyone's lives on hold in order to quarantine and stop the spread. Kim did all that and much more. She made the decision to stop filming the show that made her famous, sold a lot of SKIMS products, ended her marriage, and turned 40 years old. On the other hand, some people accused her of being careless for having a big party on a private island for her birthday.