Learn to Accept Change. There is one constant in life and that is that life always changes. This is especially true as an entrepreneur. The more open you are to change, the better you will be able to ride the highs and lows. The reason I am still in business after ten years is that I changed as required both personally and professionally. In the beginning, my mentor at the time told me to shift my business strategy. I was reluctant because I was hardheaded, and I already had so much time invested in this one business model. I finally did end up listening to him and that decision ended up changing my professional life. Change can also be in the form of good times and bad times in your business. Adopt a “change is a good learning experience” mentality and your emotional state of mind will become healthier.