We’re Screaming for Milk Bar Ice Cream & It’s Coming Soon

By Sarah Shebek
Posted by 
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready for it? Milk Bar just announced a new line of ice cream pints and they’re headed to a grocery store near you!. Four flavors from the iconic bakery drop soon: Birthday Cake, Cereal Milk, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Milk Bar Pie. It’s the first time that Milk Bar will offer ice cream beyond their signature bakeries.

redtri.com
Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com
Person
Christina Tosi
